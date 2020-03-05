LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON Talks New Album, Studio, Producer, And More; Video Trailer

Lamb Of God's first release in five years and the first to feature new drummer Art Cruz, the self-titled Lamb Of God, is due out May 8 via Epic Records in North America, and via Nuclear Blast in Europe.

In this new video trailer, guitarist Mark Morton shares details about the recording studio and working with Josh Wilbur, the producer for the album:

The fact that the band’s eighth studio effort would warrant ‘self-titled’ status is a testament to the band’s pride and satisfaction with these songs and this period in their creativity.

“Putting only our name on it is a statement,” Randy Blythe says. “This is Lamb Of God. Here and now.”

A true collaboration between all members of the band, Lamb Of God’s eighth studio album is an amalgam of each individual’s contributions, blended to create a singular style. Guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler fuel the album with a mountain of riffs, taking what Lamb Of God are known for, and unbelievably, upping the ante to new levels. The rhythm section of John Campbell, looming large as a rhythmic shadow, and drummer Art Cruz, who makes his studio debut with Lamb Of God here on this record, underpin the proceedings with passion, sweat and expansive dynamics. Vocalist D. Randall Blythe is as angry, insightful, and informed as ever. Never one to shrink from facing the darker aspects of our nature head-on, Blythe delivers with no punches pulled, and as only he and Lamb Of God can in 2020.

In celebration of the release of “Checkmate” and the announce of the new album, Lamb Of God will appear at a special show at the House of Vans in Chicago on February 14. The event is free and fans can RSVP beginning at 12 noon, CST today at HouseOfVans.com The event will include a photography exhibit featuring photos from D. Randall Blythe that will be included in the new Lamb Of God album artwork. Harm's Way will open the show.

In the midst of writing the ten songs that appear on Lamb Of God, the group hit pause on the works-in-progress to man the stage as main support Slayer’s “The Final Campaign.” After months of playing their best-known songs nightly, Lamb Of God returned to the new tracks and began to work with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Gojira, Trivium). Special guests Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Chuck Billy (Testament) also make appearances on Lamb Of God.

Lamb Of God pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Checkmate"

"Gears"

"Reality Bath"

"New Colossal Hate"

"Resurrection Man"

"Poison Dream"

"Routes"

"Bloodshot Eyes"

"On The Hook"

"Checkmate" video:

Lamb Of God and Kreator will bring a State Of Unrest across the continent in March and April. Support from the Dallas, TX wrecking crew Power Trip.

Tour dates:

March

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

April

2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Megadeth and Lamb Of God will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July

1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August

1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

October

2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory

31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

November

2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Lamb Of God lineup:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums

(Band photo - Travis Shinn)