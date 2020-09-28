LAMB OF GOD Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Ashes Of The Wake Livestream Concert

Lamb Of God will present a second livestream show on Friday, September 25, where the group will perform their landmark 2004 album, Ashes Of The Wake, in its entirety for the first time. Like the first stream, the set will feature an encore including fan favorites as well as songs that have not been performed in years. Tickets and an exclusive merch bundle are available now, here. Watch a video trailer below.

Jose Mangin will once again host a pre-show for Friday September 25’s global stream, scheduled to begin at 4 PM, EDT/1 PM, PDT, and will feature an opening set by Whitechapel, who will air the pre-recorded live portion of their Brotherhood of the Blade DVD from 2015.

The Lamb Of God stream is scheduled to begin at 5 PM, EDT/2 PM, PDT. Livestream tickets will be $15 per show and are on-sale now here.

Streams will be available to watch video-on-demand through 11:59 PM, EDT on Sunday for fans who purchase a ticket. Additionally, the band is offering ticket and limited-edition merch bundles, plus an exclusive merchandise store available only to ticket holders during the stream.

For more information including tickets and merch bundles, visit lamb-of-god.com.

Lineup:

D. Randall Blythe - Vocals

Mark Morton - Guitar

Willie Adler - Guitar

John Campbell - Bass

Art Cruz - Drums