LAMB OF GOD Releases Animated Music Video For BURN THE PRIEST Cover Of MINISTRY's "Jesus Built My Hotrod"

Lamb Of God recently released their full-length covers album as Burn The Priest, Legion: XX, via Epic Records. The album is a collection of songs reflecting the greatness of the classic punk, hardcore, crossover and noise artists that influenced them in their formative years, released in celebration of Burn The Priest's upcoming 20th anniversary.

The band have revealed a brand new, Heath Bradley-animated video for their Burn The Priest cover of the Ministry hit, "Jesus Built My Hotrod". Watch the video below.

Guitarist Mark Morton says about the track: "This was a benchmark song from the early 90s. We didn't even originally plan on doing it - producer Josh Wilbur and I learned it real quickly and put it together. It turned out to be one of our favorite songs of the album. It features a side of Randy that people aren't used to hearing. Nothing was planned, so it felt fun, and we just went for it."

In conjunction with the video premiere, Legion: XX is now available for a special discounted price via iTunes. Make sure to grab your digital copy of Legion: XX for just $7.99 here - but hurry - this sale price is only valid for one week.

Lamb Of God is about to close out their blazing direct support run on Slayer's final world tour, featuring additional support from Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death.

August

24 - White River Amphitheater - Auburn, WA (with Slayer)

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA (with Slayer)

September

1 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Concord, VA (Festival)

7 - Force Fest - Mexico City, Mexico (Festival)

Visit hlamb-of-god.com for dates and information on Lamb Of God's European tour with Slayer, beginning November 1st.