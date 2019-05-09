LAMB OF GOD - Someone Tried to Sell WILLIE ADLER's Stolen Guitar On OfferUp

Phoenix New Times is reporting that Phoenix police have confirmed that someone tried to sell Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler's "Warbird" guitar on OfferUp.com on Saturday, three days after it was stolen from Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Police also encouraged the public to call Silent Witness and leave an anonymous tip, with a possible reward of up to $1,000 for information.

Adler published an anguished note on Instagram over the weekend about the theft, which occurred early Thursday morning before the metal band's show at the venue later that night. Thieves also swiped one of band member Jay Ceerva's unique, hand-painted bass guitars, Adler wrote in the widely shared post. Lamb Of God is currently on tour with Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, and Slayer; they put a well-received performance on Thursday despite the theft.

Read more at Phoenix New Times.