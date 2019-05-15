LAMB OF GOD - Three Men Arrested In Phoenix For Stealing Guitars

Phoenix New Times reported yesterday (May 14th) that Phoenix police confirmed that someone tried to sell Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler's "Warbird" guitar on OfferUp.com on Saturday, three days after it was stolen from Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Three men have since been arrested in the case for allegedly stealing three guitars from Lamb Of God's gear trailer on May 2nd. William Widener (62), Michael Blakeslee (51) and Justin Petersen (34) were booked on theft and trafficking in stolen property charges. Check out the report below.

The guitars, unfortunately, are still missing.

Adler published an anguished note on Instagram about the theft, which occurred early Thursday morning (May 2nd) before the metal band's show at the venue later that night. Thieves also swiped one of band member Jay Ceerva's unique, hand-painted bass guitars, Adler wrote in the widely shared post. Lamb Of God is currently on tour with Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, and Slayer; they put a well-received performance on Thursday despite the theft.

