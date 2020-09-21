LAMB OF GOD To Perform Ashes Of The Wake Album In Its Entirety During Livestream This Friday

The mighty Lamb Of God returned to the stage with a vengeance last Friday night for the first ever live performance of the band’s latest, self-titled album via a worldwide stream. The band will present a second stream on Friday, September 25, where the group will perform their landmark 2004 album, Ashes Of The Wake, in its entirety for the first time. Like the first stream, the set will feature an encore including fan favorites as well as songs that have not been performed in years. Tickets and an exclusive merch bundle are available now at this location.

Lamb Of God's fierce, surgical precision-performance on Friday was followed by the unearthing of fan favorites for the encore including "Ruin", "Contractor", "512" and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us", a new song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the Bill & Ted Face The Music movie and soundtrack.

In addition to Lamb Of God's fiery return to the stage in their native Richmond, VA, the stream featured a pre-show hosted by Jose Mangin, featuring exclusive interviews with members of the band and a brand new full production 30 minute opening set from Bleed From Within. Mangin will once again host a pre-show for the September 25th’s global stream, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and will feature an opening set by Whitechapel, who will air the pre-recorded live portion of their Brotherhood Of The Blade” DVD from 2015.

The Lamb Of God stream is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT. Livestream tickets will be $15 per show and are on-sale now.

Streams will be available to watch video-on-demand through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday for fans who purchase a ticket. Additionally, the band is offering ticket and limited-edition merch bundles, plus an exclusive merchandise store available only to ticket holders during the stream.

For more information including tickets and merch bundles, go to the official Lamb Of God website here.