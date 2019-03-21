LANCE KING - Former PYRAMAZE, BALANCE OF POWER Singer Debuts "Pointing Fingers" Music Video

Legendary singer Lance King, original voice behind Pyramaze, Avian, Balance Of Power and Gemini, will release his second solo album, ReProgram, on March 29th via his own Nightmare Records. ReProgam is now digitally available to pre-order/save via Spotify, Amazon, and iTunes.

ReProgram delivers stadium-worthy metal grooves topped with King's epic vocal chops and heady content. Today, fans can get a second sample of ReProgram via a potent new track, "Pointing Fingers". Watch a video below.

Lance King says, "'Pointing Fingers' is about an explosive relationship where love, and emotional abuse have created a dysfunctional cycle that never finds a happy ending for long... the protagonist is waking up to the fact that only he can end it... that his partner either cannot break the cycle because of her own insecurities... or that she actually thrives on the drama like an emotional vampire."

ReProgram was co-produced by Lance King and renowned producer/guitarist Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Evergrey, Epica, Amaranthe). The album features an array of established co-writers and talented featured performers, including Kim Olesen (Anubis Gate), Markus Sigfridsson (Darkwater/Harmony), Matt Hodsdon (Chaos Frame), Rich Hinks (Annihilator/Aeon Zen), Morten Gade Sørensen (Pyramaze/Anubis Gate), Fred Columbo (Spheric Universe Experience), Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen), and Jakob Riis (L Wood Joy).

Lyrically, the album explores themes including societal ills and the subjective nature of truth. Lance dives further into the human psyche than any rock performer in recent memory and this intellectual but soul-centered approach sets Lance King apart from his peers in the global metal community. There is a constant dissonance in our lives, and ReProgram looks to find harmony in the dissonant world that we have created.

This is an album for the seekers of truth, for the ones who carry the fire and never let it die.

Lance adds, "The single most powerful thing you can do is unlearn the limiting beliefs you have accepted as truths in your youth. This frees you from the chains that bind, the chains of the subconscious mind."

Tracklisting:

"ReProgram"

"Pointing Fingers"

"Stand Your Ground"

"Technology"

"Reaction Formation"

"Limitless"

"Wide Open"

"Chaotica"

"Spell Of Domestication"

"Perfect World"

"A Mind At War"

"Limitless" lyric video:

Teasers: