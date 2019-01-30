LARS ULRICH Discusses METALLICA's Signature Blackened Whiskey - "We Are Always Interested In Connecting With Our Fans, It’s Not Just Limited To Music"

In a new interview with Forbes, drummer Lars Ulrich discusses Metallica's Blackened American Whiskey, a collaboration with late master distiller, Dave Pickerell. An excerpt follows:

Forbes: What made Metallica decide to do a whiskey?

Lars Ulrich: "We are always interested in connecting with our fans, it’s not just limited to music. Movies, concerts, t-shirts, letting them download the concert they just saw 24 hours ago. We thought about beverages a few years ago, then hired a team. We like to control things, pull the strings and be financially independent. And we didn’t want to just slap a Metallica logo on something - I don’t want to look my fans in the eyes and tell them this is coming out of my DNA if I don’t feel good about it."

Forbes: Did you have a style of whiskey in mind?

Lars: "When I was younger, I always though the people who were drinking whiskey were older. Here we are in 17th Century Scotland. I wanted something for a younger generation, how do we make it about the now. We knew we needed a partner who specialized in this, so we went hunting and came across Dave Pickerell. The only marching orders were to do something different. He’s not going to tell us how to play music, we weren’t going to breathe down his neck as he does his craft. So we let Dave go away and do his magic.

