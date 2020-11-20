LARS ULRICH Issues Update On New METALLICA Music - "We’re Three, Four Weeks Into Some Pretty Serious Writing"

For Rolling Stone's Musicians On Musicians issue, folk rock artist Phoebe Bridgers and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich discover they have much in common, from experiences with the press to running vanity labels in a fun and often funny conversation.

During the chat, Ulrich gives an update on new Metallica music. "We’re three, four weeks into some pretty serious writing," says Lars. "And of all the shit - pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just fucking looking at the state of the world - it’s so easy just to so fall into a depressive state. But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what’s next. It’s like, 'Fuck, there’s an opportunity here to still make the best record, to still make a difference. To still do something that not even turns other people on, but turns me on.'"

"Did you miss Helping Hands last weekend? We’ve got you covered!," states a recent message from Metallica.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to the show has blown our minds, and with the enthusiastic support of our fans, we are extending the opportunity to watch! We are so grateful for everyone who helped make this first of its kind event such a success. For those few hours, things felt as close to normal as they have all year and we loved being able to connect with fans all over the world and perform together again.

"All funds raised by ticket purchases still go straight to the All Within My Hands Foundation to assist in their work of supporting communities in need. The show will be available to buy until 11:59 PM, PST on Giving Tuesday, December 1st. Thank you to all our fans out there for helping us give back!"

