LARS ULRICH Looks Back On METLLICA's Appearance At The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness In 1992 - "Unbelievable Vibes Everywhere"
April 22, 2019, an hour ago
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has taken to Instagram, celebrating the band's appearance at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness on April 20th, 1992. The band opened the epic event in front of 72,000 people at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
27 years ago today, we were beyond psyched and humbled to be a part of the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness at Wembley Stadium in London. We kicked off the festivities with Sandman, Sad & Nothing and later, JH played Stone Cold Crazy with Queen and Tony Iommi! Incredible day with incredible tributes to Freddie from a wide range of artists including bands like Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard and Extreme and a load of guest singers like George Michael, Lisa Stansfield, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, Robert Plant, Elton John, Roger Daltrey and many more! Unbelievable vibes everywhere on this special occasion. #wanna 📸 by @rosshalfin