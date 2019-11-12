LAST TEMPTATION Signs With ITM Management And Booking

Last Temptation continues their ascent signing a worldwide management/booking deal with ITM international touring and management (UDO, Lordi, Anvil), after a riveting set at Hellfest Main Stage One this summer the band continues to add more and more successes to their collection.

The opening track “I Win I Lose” almost seems misleading with all the wins they have racked up recently, signing a worldwide deal with earMUSIC, releasing a heavy hitting album with the raw energy of old school rock and metal -featuring amazing guests, alongside the line -up Steve Unger on bass, Stet Howland on drums, Peter Scheithauer on guitars and Butcho Vukovic on vocals, of like: Don Airey (Deep Purple, Rainbow) on keyboards, Vinny Appice (Dio, Heaven and Hell) on drums, Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Moore) on bass, James Lomenzo (BLS, Snakepite) on bass as well as Rudy Sarzo (Whitesnake, Quiet Riot) and more. Raw riffs, hard driving percussion and stadium ready vocals all combine on the eponym album Last Temptation released September 27, 2019.

Tracklisting:

"I Win I Lose"

"Bring Your Light Out"

"Blow A Fuse"

"Never Say Goodbye"

"This is How I Am"

"Faster and Faster"

"Locked Up In Myself"

"Nobody Is Free"

"Coming For You"

"Hell Is Walking In My Shoes"

"The Exit"

"Blow A Fuse":