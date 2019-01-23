LAST UNION - Live Video Of "Back In The Shadow" From Italy Show Posted

On January 18th, Last Union performed at Florentia Rock Live in Porto D'Ascoli, Marche, Italy. They have posted a full multi-angle live clip of the song "Back In The Shadow", taken from their full length debut, Twelve.

Last Union have been confirmed to support Delain for two shows in Russia in February. Dates are as follows:

February

16 - Moscow, Russia - Известия Hall

17 - St. Petersburg, Russia -Зал Ожидания

Last Union recently released a new music video and single for "President Evil". The track is taken from their debut album, Twelve, released on December 21st, 2018 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Watch the clip below.

The album was mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, best known for his work with Arch Enemy, Symphony X, Devin Townsend, Angra, and Opeth, to name a few. The album artwork was created by Thomas Ewerhard (Avantasia, Rage, Threshold).

The quiet city of Tolentino in the Marche region of Central Italy not only boasts a rich historical background, it is also the place progressive metal band Last Union calls home. Founded by vocalist Elisa Scarpeccio, guitarist Cristiano Tiberi and keyboardist Claudio Feliziani in 2007, the band - originally known as Blazing Ice - embarked on their journey in the pursuit of sharing their thoughts and feelings about life, and ultimately their art, with the world. With the assistance of professional session bassists and drummers, the trio established themselves on the Italian scene with a string of shows that helped them evolve and refine their craft. Over the course of 20 shows, Last Union presented songs that would eventually make the final cut for their debut album.

Strong and positive reactions to their music spurred Scarpeccio and Tiberi on to take the first of many bold steps. The first was to invite drummer Uli Kusch to join the fold, who expressed interest in joining the band as a full member rather than just a touring drummer after hearing the music. A similar scenario played out with Symphony X bassist Mike LePond and Last Union was officially born. The icing on the cake, however, was getting Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie to sing on three tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Most Beautiful Day"

"President Evil" (Feat. James LaBrie)

"Hardest Way"

"Purple Angels"

"The Best Of Magic"

"Taken" (Feat. James LaBrie) - Radio Edit

"18 Euphoria"

"A Place In Heaven" (Feat. James LaBrie)

"Ghostwriter"

"Limousine"

"Back In The Shadow"

"Taken" (Feat. James LaBrie)

"President Evil" (Feat. James LaBrie) - Video Version

"President Evil" video: