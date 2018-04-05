LAST UNION - Pre-Order For "Taken" Single Featuring JAMES LABRIE And Unreleased Material Launching This Weekend

Italy-based melodic prog metal band Last Union recently announced they plan to release their song "Taken" - featuring guest vocals by Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie - as a single this month. It will feature a newly recorded track as a b-side.

"Hello, hello... just a short update to let you know we will launch the pre-order for our "Taken" single this weekend, featuring some exclusive material. You don't want to miss it. Stay tuned..."

Guitarist Cristiano Tiberi recently spoke exclusively with BraveWords about the release.

Tiberi: "The experience of returning to the studio was very engaging and exciting for two reasons. The first reason is that this single marks the beginning of a very intense period for the band, as we will be busy between tours and compositions for the second album. The second reason is that we have chosen to rearrange one song of the debut album (Most Beautiful Day), which will soon be unveiled in an acoustic version. This will undoubtedly lead us to greater intimacy with our fans. Working with this thought has made everything much warmer. We are confident that the fans feel this feeling that we had in the recording session.

On the single we have included, besides the radio edit of 'Taken', a version of the song with all the voices of James LaBrie, for the first time. The last track instead we want to leave as a surprise, and we do not want to reveal it until the release.

We worked at the Dyne Engine Studio of Manuele Pesaresi in Italy, together with the producer Enrico Tiberi for the vocal production and recording of the acoustic guitars of the song. The arrangements were made at the Lullaby Studio in Berlin, again with Enrico Tiberi."

"Taken" single tracklist:

"Taken" (radio edit)

"Taken" (James LaBrie solo version)

- rearranged acoustic song

- surprise track

Destined for big adventures, Last Union features guitarist Cristiano Tiberi and vocalist Elisa Scarpeccio. Most Beautiful Day also celebrates ex-Helloween / ex-Masterplan drummer Uli Kusch' s return after a few years absence, and welcomes Symphony X bassist Mike LePond.

Tracklist:

"Most Beautiful Day"

"President Evil" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Hardest Way"

"Purple Angels"

"The Best of Magic"

"Taken" (radio edit - featuring James LaBrie)

"18 Euphoria"

"A Place in Heaven" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Ghostwriter"

"Limousine"

"Back in the Shadow"

"Taken" (featuring James LaBrie)

For information and updates on Last Union go to this location.