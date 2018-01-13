LAST UNION - "We Have Lots Of Great Things Planned For 2018..."

Italy-based melodic prog metal band Last Union recently released the official video for "Taken" from their 2016 debut album, Most Beautiful Day. They have checked in with the following update.

"Last weekend we made the trip to Nuremberg, Germany in the interest of taking a step forward into the next phase of Last Union. It was a grand success and we're excited about what the future holds for us. We have lots of great things planned for 2018 and you, the fans, will be hearing more from us in the coming weeks and months."

The track "Taken" features a guest appearance by Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie, who trades off lead vocals with Last Union's Elisa Scarpeccio.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot, exclusive to BraveWords, can be viewed below.

Destined for big adventures, Last Union features guitarist Cristiano Tiberi's and vocalist and Elisa Scarpeccio. Most Beautiful Day also celebrates ex-Helloween / ex-Masterplan drummer Uli Kusch' s return after a few years absence, and welcomes Symphony X bassist Mike LePond.

Tracklist:

"Most Beautiful Day"

"President Evil" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Hardest Way"

"Purple Angels"

"The Best of Magic"

"Taken" (radio edit - featuring James LaBrie)

"18 Euphoria"

"A Place in Heaven" (featuring James LaBrie)

"Ghostwriter"

"Limousine"

"Back in the Shadow"

"Taken" (featuring James LaBrie)

Check out the lyric video for "President Evil" below.

Last Union is:

Elisa Scarpeccio - vocals

Cristiano Tiberi - guitars

Mike LePond (Symphony X) - bass

Uli Kusch (ex-Helloween) - drums

