Late ALICE IN CHAINS Singer LAYNE STALEY - Rare Recordings Up For Auction

A rare recording from late Alice In Chains vocalist, Layne Staley, is now up for auction via eBay. A description from the seller follows:

Up for sale is a rare one of a kind item. This is a 1” 16-track studio master from 1988 featuring Layne Staley of Alice In Chains.

Prior to Alice In Chains, Layne Staley worked with Seattle musician and songwriter Ron Holt on a project they called 40 Years Of Hate. The band featured former AIC member James Bergstrom, up and coming Seattle drumming talent Davis Martin, Ron Holt, Layne and Jerry Cantrell. The music was a mix of industrial, rock and funk rock. The songs were never fully recorded and exist here in an unfinished state.

Jerry Cantrell was slated to play guitar on this session but never did. Jerry played on the 4-track demos of these songs. So the tracks that were recorded were: bass guitar, synthesizers and drum machine programming - Ron Holt, drums - James Bergstrom, percussion - Davis Martin, back up vocals by the group and then a track of time code on track 8.

There are six songs with Layne's singing:

“Party People”

“It's Coming After” (Released on Second Coming's L.O.V.Evil CD)

“Throw Me Down”

“Tell Me How To Love You”

“Dance It Up”

“I Don't Care”

The songs were digitized years ago. Alternate mixes of these songs were leaked onto YouTube. The songs “I Don't Care” and “Party People” can be found there. The song “It's Coming After” was released by Seattle band Second Coming featuring Jesse Holt, former AIC members James Bergstrom and Johnny Bacolas.

This is an extremely rare item. The tape was baked once and digitized. The digitized tracks exist and can be made part of the sale. But publishing rights are not a part of this sale. Are NOT. This auction is for the physical tape and box only. Offers on the songs themselves will be considered.

More details at eBay.

