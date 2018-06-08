Late LED ZEPPELIN Drummer JOHN BONHAM's Memorial Statue Featured On Fundraising T-Shirt For Teenage Cancer Trust

The bronzed memorial of Redditch rock icon John Bonham has been emblazoned on a special t-shirt in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, reports Redditch Advertiser.

The exclusive t-shirt has been launched by The John Bonham Memorial to help young people living with cancer in the West Midlands. Money from the sale of the shirts will help fund vital services for people before, during and after their treatment.

Deborah Bonham, sister to the late drummer, said: “I am totally thrilled to be able to support Teenage Cancer Trust’s work across the West Midlands in the name of my brother John. He was such a family man and loved kids, I think he’d be so happy and proud to know that he’s helping give support to kids and their families suffering from this terrible illness. Through him we can make a difference. I feel honoured.’’

Read more at Redditch Advertiser

The memorial to the late Led Zeppelin drummer appeared in his home town of Redditch on what would have been his 70th birthday. Plans were approved in 2017 to commemorate Bonham who died in 1980, aged 32. The statue was installed overnight in Mercian Square with no official unveiling or fanfare.

British sculptor Mark Richards stated: "Delighted that my memorial sculpture to John Bonham was installed over night in Redditch town centre. Thanks to all who helped make this happen."