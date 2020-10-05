Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA - "Skin O' My Teeth" Warmup Video Unearthed

Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's camp has released the warmup video below, featuring the Megadeth track, "Skin O' My Teeth", from the 1992 album, Countdown To Extinction.

Late last month, West Virginia metal outfit, Byzantine, paid special tribute to Nick Menza on the 30th anniversary of Rust In Peace.

Said the band: "It made sense to not only celebrate this monumental record but to also honor the man behind the kit; the late, great Nick Menza! Using footage from his final studio recording - we bring you, 'Tornado Of Souls'! Hope you guys enjoy! Nick rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth 10-year peak at the top."