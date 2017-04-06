Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA - Unreleased “Sleepwalker” Live Audio Streaming

Available for streaming below is the unreleased 2014 live audio recording of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza messing around to the Megadeth track “Sleepwalker”. "Sleepwalker" is the first song off Megadeth's eleventh studio album, United Abominations, released on May 8th, 2007 via Roadrunner Records.

Menza’s cause of death was heart disease and blood pressure. He collapsed onstage at age 51 during a performance with the band OHM: on May 21st, 2016.