Late METALLICA Bassist CLIFF BURTON Focus Of New Documentary Film The Salvation Kingdom; Full Stream Available

BurStock Productions has released a new documentary on late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, featuring exclusive content from his sister Connie Burton.

Who was Cliff Burton? What was he like as a child? Did he have any eccentric habits? Who were some of his influences? What were his views about God, the spiritual realm, and the devil? Would Metallica have been the same band had he never joined them?

These and other questions answered by his biological big sister Connie Burton in the newly released The Salvation Kingdom movie. Watch below: