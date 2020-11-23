LEAGUE OF LIGHTS Feat. THRESHOLD Keyboardist RICHARD WEST To Release Dreamers Don’t Come Down Album In March; "Twenty Twenty One" Music Video Trailer Posted

League Of Lights, comprising married couple Farrah and Richard West (Threshold), announce their forthcoming third album, Dreamers Don’t Come Down. The follow up to their 2019 album, In The In Between, is due out in March 2021 on the Eightspace label and will be available for pre-order from December 2, here.

With the exception of the first single "Twenty Twenty One" and "Modern Living", all the songs were written and recorded during the spring/summer 2020 lockdown in the UK. You can see the teaser for "Twenty Twenty One" below.

"The album is about the past, the present and the future - about taking the best from all that you have been through, the pressures of modern life and keeping your dreams alive in dark times,” Farrah West explains.

“When lockdown started we really felt compelled to do a new album,” Richard West continues. “We had just finished recording a new song called Modern Living and that helped to define how our new material would sound - more open than before with less synths and more space for Farrah's vocals to really lift off. The songs just started flowing and from that moment we had a new track written, recorded and mixed every 3-4 weeks, starting with Dreamers and Twenty Twenty One and ending with the closing track Echoes of a Dream, a montage of all the other songs on the album.”

Tracklisting:

"Modern Living"

"Twenty Twenty One"

"Ghosts"

"I Still Remember"

"Persephone"

"Dreamers"

"With You"

"Lines In The Sand"

"The Collector"

"North Of The Sun"

"Echoes Of A Dream"

"Twenty Twenty One" trailer:

About League Of Lights:

After marrying in 1998, Farrah and Richard West relocated to the Czech Republic in 2002 to start a new life together and record new music before later returning to the UK to record their debut album as League Of Lights. In tandem with this activity, Richard had joined progressive metal band Threshold, initially as a session player but later becoming co-writer and co-producer. To date Threshold has released 11 studio albums, charted across Europe and Scandinavia and toured around the globe. Richard has also worked with numerous other bands and was recently awarded an RIAA Certified Gold Disc for his vocal and keyboard production work on the DragonForce album Inhuman Rampage, which sold over 500,000 copies.

League Of Lights released their eponymous debut album in 2011, which featured guitarist Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), bassist Jerry Meehan (Robbie Williams) and drummer Mark Zonder (Fates Warning). In 2012, the duo recorded the single Forever with Threshold vocalist Glynn Morgan as a guest and performed live with a 40 voice choir.

League Of Lights’ acclaimed second album In The In Between was released in late 2019 and contains 14 original songs with a sound that makes room for electronic rock, organic pop, piano, cinematic soundscapes and everything in between, including the singles Kings & Queens and On A Night Like This. Extended versions of three songs from In The In Between were released on the EP Extended Light in March 2020.

The band have performed at various live and online events during Summer 2020 including Artrock Festival in Germany (with Ruud Jolie playing guitar), and more live shows are planned for 2021, including an appearance at Winter’s End Festival.

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)