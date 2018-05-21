LEAH To Release New Album The Quest; IndieGoGo Campaign Launched

Symphonic/Celtic vocalist Leah - described affectionately by her fans as "the metal Enya" - is recognized in the music world for her work with established heavy metal musicians such as Eric Peterson of Testament and Dragonlord, Timo Somers of Delain, Troy Donockly of Nightwish and many others. To date, Leah has released three albums, Of Earth & Angels (2012), Otherworld (2013), and Kings & Queens (2015), as well as several viral videos. Her latest video features an ethereal cover of "The Dragonborn Comes", the main theme from the massive video game Skyrim. The video has racked up 5,000,000 views on Facebook and nearly 500,000 views on YouTube to date.



Now, Leah is thrilled to announce that she will release her upcoming full-length album this year (date TBA)! The album, entitled The Quest, will feature a stronger Celtic and fantasy connection in comparison to Kings & Queens, some prog rock elements, and ethereal ambiance, combined with traditional symphonic metal elements.



Learn more about The Quest and help fund this fully independent effort's release and distribution by supporting Leah's IndieGoGo campaign.

The IndieGoGo campaign includes merchandise perks featuring t-shirts, CDs, digital wallpapers, a Leah wood box with lock and key, autographed photos, and more.

In addition to Leah's own vocals, keys, and orchestrations on The Quest, the album will feature an impressive international cast of guest musicians - including Troy Donockley of Nightwish on pipes and flutes, Barend Courbois of Blind Guardian on bass guitar, Timo Somers of Delain on rhythm and lead guitars, Sander Zoer formerly of Delain on drums and percussion and Chen Balbus of Orphaned Land on Middle Eastern Saz and Oud. The album will feature mixing and mastering from Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Amaranthe), as well as orchestration, arrangement and production from Oliver Philipps (Everon, Phantasma, Delain).

"I am totally delighted to work with the guest musicians on this album. Each and every individual is an expert at what they do, and I only wanted the best for these songs, as we were developing toward a very specific sound, which was a rock/metal album with a Celtic and fantasy twist," says Leah. "This album was truly an international effort!"



Regarding the album's beautiful artwork, Leah adds, "The artwork for The Quest was inspired by immersing myself in fantasy and fiction during the writing of this album. I also wanted to make the visual imagery more about the music, the culture, and the visual representation of the songs, rather than me - the songwriter and vocalist. I consider my voice just one of many instruments which creates the overall sound. I wanted this artwork to compliment my vision of taking you on a real journey. Thanks to the talent of Jan Yrlund of Darkgrove Studios, we were able to make this idea, this vision, possible."



Stay tuned for more details coming regarding the release of The Quest.

Tracklisting:

“The Quest”

“Edge Of Your Sword”

“Lion Arises”

“Heir”

“Ruins Of Illusion”

“Labyrinth”

“Abyss”

“Oblivion (Between Two Worlds)”

“Ghost Upon A Throne”

“The Water Is Wide”

Teaser: