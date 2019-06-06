Learn To Play BLACK SABBATH's Vol. 4 With LickLibrary; Video Trailer
June 6, 2019, 8 minutes ago
LickLibrary’s Classic Albums, Black Sabbath - Vol. 4, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.
The fourth studio release by English heavy metal pioneers, Black Sabbath. Vol. 4 sees Black Sabbath at their most musically varied, pushing to experiment with the heavy sound they had become known for and once again creating a classic album in the process.
Learn to play the following:
"Wheels Of Confusion" (including The Straightener)
"Tomorrow’s Dream"
"Changes"
"Supernaut"
"St. Vitus’ Dance"
"Snowblind"
"Cornucopia"
"Laguna Sunrise"
"Under The Sun"