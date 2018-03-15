LEAVES' EYES Live At Wacken Open Air 2012; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

Leaves Eyes played one of their most extensive shows including pyro, guest appearances and a huge viking ship at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2012. Professionally filmed footage of the full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Njord"

"Ocean's Way"

"Velvet Heart"

"My Destiny"

"Farewell Proud Men"

"Solemn Sea" (ft. Heri Joensen)

"Empty Horizon "

"Melusine"

"Spirits' Masquerade"

"Take The Devil In Me"

"Kråkevisa"

"Emerald Island"

"For Amelie" (ft. Victor Smolski)

"Elegy"

"Temptation"

"To France"

"Froya's Theme"

Leaves' Eyes' new album, Sign Of The Dragonhead, is available now via AFM Records. Produced by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Studio, the album features cover artwork by Stefan Heilemann (Lindemann, Epica, Kamelot). Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Dragonhead”

“Across The Sea”

“Like A Mountain”

“Jomsborg”

“Völva”

“Riders On The Wind”

“Fairer Than The Sun”

“Shadows In The Night”

“Rulers Of Wind And Waves”

“Fires In The North”

“Waves Of Euphoria”

“Jomsborg” lyric video:

"Across The Sea" video:

“Sign Of The Dragonhead” video:

Leaves' Eyes are:

Elina Siirala - vocals

Alexander Krull - vocals

Thorsten Bauer - guitars

Pete Streit - guitars

Joris Nijenhuis - drums