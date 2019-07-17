LEAVES' EYES - Njord Album Available For First Time On Vinyl; Includes Two Bonus Tracks (Presentation Video)

July 17, 2019, 33 minutes ago



Napalm Records has released the classic Leaves’ Eyes album, Njord, for the first time on vinyl. The release is limited to 300 copies on double black vinyl in gatefold cover including two bonus tracks. Order here, and watch a presentation video below.

Tracklisting:

SideA:
"Njord"
"My Destiny"
"Emerald Island"
"Take The Devil In Me"

Side B:
"Scarborough Fair"
"Through Our Veins"
"Irish Rain"
"Northbound"

Side C:
"Ragnarok"
"Morgenland"
"The Holy Bond"
"Frøya's Theme"

Side D:
"Landscape Of The Dead" (Bonus Track)
"Les Champs de Lavande" (Bonus Track)
"At Heaves' End" (Bonus Track)
"The Battle Of Maldon" (Bonus Track)



