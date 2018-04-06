LECHEROUS NOCTURNE – Occultaclysmic Album Out Now; Streaming In Full

Occultaclysmic, the ferocious new album from USDM stalwarts Lecherous Nocturne, was released today on Willowtip Records. Stream the album in its entirety via the Bandcamp player below:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://lecherousnocturne666.bandcamp.com/album/occultaclysmic" href="http://lecherousnocturne666.bandcamp.com/album/occultaclysmic">Occultaclysmic by Lecherous Nocturne</a>

Comments guitar player Krieshloff:

"Occultaclysmic is darker, more chaotic, and much more brutal, drawing more influence from blackened and atmospheric masterpieces than previous releases. The structured evolution of our musicianship is at an all-time high, resulting in a torturous opus that will leave death metal fans craving more!”

Tracklisting:

“By Conquest Or Consent”

“Quantum Mysticism”

“Occultaclysmic”

“Tower Of Silence”

“Remembrance”

“Unidimensional Eclipse”

“Psionics”

“Time’s Ceaseless Onslaught”

“Planet Of The Crossing”

“Quantum Mysticism”: