LECHEROUS NOCTURNE – Occultaclysmic Album Out Now; Streaming In Full
April 6, 2018, 2 hours ago
Occultaclysmic, the ferocious new album from USDM stalwarts Lecherous Nocturne, was released today on Willowtip Records. Stream the album in its entirety via the Bandcamp player below:
Comments guitar player Krieshloff:
"Occultaclysmic is darker, more chaotic, and much more brutal, drawing more influence from blackened and atmospheric masterpieces than previous releases. The structured evolution of our musicianship is at an all-time high, resulting in a torturous opus that will leave death metal fans craving more!”
Tracklisting:
“By Conquest Or Consent”
“Quantum Mysticism”
“Occultaclysmic”
“Tower Of Silence”
“Remembrance”
“Unidimensional Eclipse”
“Psionics”
“Time’s Ceaseless Onslaught”
“Planet Of The Crossing”
“Quantum Mysticism”: