LECHEROUS NOCTURNE – Occultaclysmic Album Out Now; Streaming In Full

April 6, 2018, 2 hours ago

news black death lecherous nocturne

Occultaclysmic, the ferocious new album from USDM stalwarts Lecherous Nocturne, was released today on Willowtip Records. Stream the album in its entirety via the Bandcamp player below:

Comments guitar player Krieshloff:

"Occultaclysmic is darker, more chaotic, and much more brutal, drawing more influence from blackened and atmospheric masterpieces than previous releases. The structured evolution of our musicianship is at an all-time high, resulting in a torturous opus that will leave death metal fans craving more!”

Tracklisting:

“By Conquest Or Consent”
“Quantum Mysticism”
“Occultaclysmic”
“Tower Of Silence”
“Remembrance”
“Unidimensional Eclipse”
“Psionics”
“Time’s Ceaseless Onslaught”
“Planet Of The Crossing”

“Quantum Mysticism”:

