LED ZEPPELIN 50th Anniversary Celebrations On AXS TV To Feature Interviews, Documentaries, Concerts And Saturday Stack

This September, AXS TV presents a line-up of classic Led Zeppelin concerts, interviews and documentaries every Tuesday at 10:00pm EST / 7:00pm PST. The special event is headlined by a Saturday Stack: Led Zeppelin line-up on September 29th starting at 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST.

Details are as follows:

Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration (Tuesdays at 10:00pm EST / 7:00pm PST)

September

4 - "It Might Get Loud" (2008)

11 - "The Song Remains The Same" (1976)

18 - "It Might Get Loud" (2008)

25 - "The Big Interview with Dan Rather: Robert Plant" (2018)

29 - Saturday Stack: Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary

- 1:00pm EST - "Robert Plant And The Strange Sensation" (2006)

- 2:00pm EST - "The Big Interview With Dan Rather: Robert Plant" (2018)

- 3:00pm EST - "It Might Get Loud" (2008)

- 5:00pm EST - "Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Live at David Lynch's Festival Of Disruption" (2016)

- 6:00pm EST - "The Song Remains The Same" (1976)

- 8:30pm EST - "It Might Get Loud" (2008)

- 10:30pm EST - "The Song Remains The Same" (1976)

On September 7th, Led Zeppelin conclude their reissue campaign with a new edition of the soundtrack to the concert film The Song Remains The Same, originally released in 1976 and featuring newly remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page. Pre-order this title at ledzeppelin.com, and watch a new unboxing video for the deluxe edition below.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

Tracklistings:

CD/Digital:

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"No Quarter"

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"The Ocean"

"Dazed And Confused"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Moby Dick"

"Heartbreaker"

"Whole Lotta Love"

LP:

Disc One

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"The Ocean"

Disc Two

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"No Quarter"

Disc Three

"Dazed And Confused"

"Moby Dick"

Disc Four

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Heartbreaker"

Deluxe Edition unboxing video:

Trailer: