April 9, 2019, an hour ago

LED ZEPPELIN Bass Legend JOHN PAUL JONES To Perform At Italy's Torino Jazz Festival In May

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones has announced that his improvisational trio, Tres Coyotes, will be appearing in Turin, Italy as part of the Torino Jazz Festival on May 4. In addition to Jones, Tres Coyotes also features cellist Anssi Karttunen and composer Magnus Lindberg.

The trio performed their debut gig in Helsinki, Finland on April 5, 2017. This will be the group's second public performance.

More information here.

