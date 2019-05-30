LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE's Sundragon Amps To Launch T-Shirt Line

According to LedZepNews, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page's Sundragon amplifier company is planning to produce its own merchandise.

The company applied on May 2 to trademark the phrase “Sundragon” for a T-shirt line in the US. The patent application has not yet been approved. Sundragon has already trademarked its brand name for use in guitar amplifiers, but the new filing shows that the company has larger plans for its brand.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin 1, Jimmy Page presents Sundragon, an amplifier that gives guitarists the opportunity to enjoy the sounds he created to shape the future of rock and roll. Sundragon is a faithful recreation of the amp Jimmy used exclusively to create the groundbreaking sounds on Led Zeppelin 1 and other notable recordings such Joe Cocker’s album With A Little Help From My Friends. A limited edition run of 50 hand built amps will be made throughout 2019, all signed by Jimmy Page.

Jimmy’s original amp started out life as a Supro Coronado. After falling out of the back of the band’s van during an early pre-Zeppelin tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways. Jimmy realized that the sonic palette of his amp had changed to something new and unique. After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Jimmy has decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world.

Working together closely with Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff they have recreated this legendary amp for the first time.

“I had been impressed with the forensic analysis both Mitch and Perry had put into the research of the sonic reproduction of the original Supro amp to arrive at the Sundragon”. - Jimmy Page

