LED ZEPPELIN Guitarist JIMMY PAGE - "We Didn’t Want To Be A Band That Was Known For Singles... It Was Albums"

The new issue of Total Guitar magazine (buy it here) features an extensive interview between editor Chris Bird and Jimmy Page. As the legend releases new book The Anthology, he looks back on his history with Led Zeppelin - and it really is a must-read feature for fans, with "Tangerine" tabbed in full inside the same issue too.

In an extract posted by Music Radar, Page talks about the album that song is from as is celebrates its 50th anniversary - the seminal Led Zeppelin III, an album that showcased just how versatile the young band could be.

Q: With Led Zeppelin III - released 50 years ago this month - you had 'Immigrant Song;, a powerful statement of intent, and ;Since I’ve Been Loving You;, this huge blues ballad, but also acoustic tracks such as ;That’s The Way; and ;Tangerine;...

Jimmy Page: "People were saying, ‘Oh, Led Zeppelin’s gone acoustic’. Well, what happened to your ears on the first album and the second album? Ha ha. It’s just variations on a theme, really. There were so many ideas put into the first album, but they were able to grow and be developed. With the third album, we had a break from touring and it gave us a chance to work on more of the acoustic stuff."

Q: What are your memories of making that album?

Page: "Right at the early stages of rehearsing, when I think it was just John Bonham and myself, I had 'Immigrant Song', 'Out On The Tiles', and also 'Friends'. If you say straight away you’ve got 'Friends' and 'Immigrant Song', already it’s got the yin and yang. And there’s all this other stuff that’s going to go in. We’d already played 'Since I’ve Been Loving You' before, that was written just before the third album. So we knew we had that as well. There were all these textures coming up, and I was keen to do 'Gallows Pole' because I thought it was quite curious the way that song had started off in England and gone all the way around the States and come back, so then we were going to do it and send it back to the States again as a folk song."

Q: There was a clear progression with each successive album.

Page: "Certainly within the written context of what was being presented to people to hear, everything was going to be moving forward. So when it went to the point of the more acoustic style of the third album, you can imagine our record company getting that in and going, ‘Where’s the 'Whole Lotta Love'?’ If anyone had said that to me I’d have said, ‘Oh that, that’s on the second album - this is the third album.’

"You know how it is with A&R men going, ‘Oh, you’ve got to have a single.’ We had singles in America and other places, but I wanted to stay clear of that market and keep it as an albums thing. Right in the early stages I demanded - after having done all the Mickie Most stuff - that we didn’t want to be a band that was known for singles. It was albums that we were going to be known for. And clearly I wanted to make each album different from the one before."

