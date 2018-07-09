LED ZEPPELIN - Late Drummer JOHN BONHAM To Be Honoured With Hometown Festival

John Bonham: A Celebration - a day-long memorial festival in honour of the late Led Zeppelin drum legend in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust - will be taking place on September 22nd in his hometown of Redditch, UK.

About the event: A very special music event to celebrate John’s 70th Birthday, his life and legacy in his hometown of Redditch, Worcestershire, England. The recently installed John Bonham Memorial in the town centre will be handed over to Redditch Borough Council followed by a fantastic event nearby. A stellar line up of rock/blues artists and special guests, all with a connection to John and the Bonham family, will take to the stage in our massive festival marquee, commencing at 1 PM and rockin’ until 11 PM. Acts will be revealed soon.

For further details, and to buy tickets, head to johnbonhamac.com/.