LEE AARON Completes Germany / UK Tour - "We Came, We Saw, We Kicked Some Ass!"

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron recently completed a short jaunt through Germany and the UK in support of her Fire & Gasoline album, marking her first return to the stage in Germany in 25 years. Guitarist Sean Kelly has posted the following update:

"On the plane heading home after an incredible 12 days of rock n roll! Lee Aaron proved every night that she is the undisputed Queen Of Rock with incredible performances at Montreal Jazz Fest, Bang Your Head, and world class venues across Germany and the UK. What an an honour to make music with Lee, Dave Reimer, John Cody, and my '80s lovin' brother Kevin Toad Saulnier! Special thanks to the Jeff Pearce for rocking it hard in Montreal, the great lads in Maxxwell, and all the fine support acts we worked with in the U.K.! We came, we saw, we kicked some ass! Now it's home for two days before I reconnect with the Nelly Furtado fam in Surrey, BC!"

Lee Aaron capped off the short summer tour of Germany last weekend with a show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen. Fan-filmed video is available below.

She also performed a couple new songs and some covers on tour which are due to appear on her new album, due out in the fall. Check out "Diamond Baby" and a cover of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" below.