LEE AARON Continues Rockin' From Home Series With Lockdown Performance Of SLY & THE FAMILY STONE's "Everyday People"

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron has posted a new video clip with the following message:

"The third episode in our series Rockin' From Home, featuring a timeless (and timely) classic cover of Sly & The Family Stone. Enjoy, and stay safe!"

Lee Aaron's first official live album, Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll - Live in Germany, is available now via Metalville Records.

A special CD/DVD set, Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll – Live in Germany features a career-spanning set that highlights the vocal power, hit songcraft, and dynamic stage presence that has defined Lee Aaron as one of the world's great rock 'n' roll performers. Recorded live over two nights on the Fire and Gasoline German tour, Power, Soul, and Rock N' Roll captures both the intimate setting of a packed music hall in Nuremberg, as well as her killer open-air performance in 2017 for 20,000 fans at the famed Bang Your Head festival in Balingen.

The set includes Lee's classic anthems like "Metal Queen", "Barely Holdin’ On", "Powerline", "Hot To Be Rocked", and "Whatcha Do To My Body." Fans are treated to a stunning version of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" along with new fan favorites from Aaron's "return to rock" offerings on 2016's Fire and Gasoline and 2018's Diamond Baby Blues.

With Sean Kelly on guitar, Dave Reimer on bass, and John Cody on drums - a band whose resume includes work with Nelly Furtado, Bryan Adams, and BTO to name but a few - Lee and her band inspire the spirit of great "live" classic rock albums of the '70s with performances that move and live and breathe, putting the listener in the center of the concert magic. Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll is a "no fixes and no tricks" off-the-floor recording of two incredible performances in front of Lee's much-loved German fans, beautifully recorded and expertly mixed by legendary Canadian producer John Webster, with the striking DVD visuals rendered by Frank Gryner (Def Leppard).

Tracklisting:

CD

"Mistreated"

"Tomboy"

"Rock Candy"

"Metal Queen"

"Fire And Gasoline"

"Powerline"

"I'm A Woman"

"Some Girls Do"

"Sex With Love"

"Barely Holdin' On"

"Whatcha Do To My Body"

"Diamond Baby"

"Hot To Be Rocked"

DVD

"Mistreated"

"Tomboy"

"Rock Candy"

"Metal Queen"

"Fire And Gasoline"

"Powerline"

"I'm A Woman"

"Some Girls Do"

"Sex With Love"

"Barely Holdin' On"

"Whatcha Do To My Body"

"Diamond Baby"

"Hot To Be Rocked"

"American High" (Music Video)

"Diamond Baby" (Music Video)

"I'm a Woman" (Music Video)