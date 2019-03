Canadian rocker Lee Aaron performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Pro-shot video of her full set can now be seen below.

Setlist:

"Metal Queen"

"Some Girls Do"

"Sex With Love"

"Diamond Baby"

"Fire & Gasoline"

"Barely Holding' On"

"Hands On"

"American High"

"I'm A Woman"

"Whatcha Do To My Body"