LEE AARON On Being A Woman In The 80's Hard Rock Scene - "We Were Treated A Bit Like A Novelty In The Beginning, That Was Somewhat Challenging"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Canadian singer Lee Aaron at this year's Heavy Montreal festival. Watch below.

On the challenges of being a woman in the hard rock world in the 1980's: "The challenges were that there were very, very few women doing it. It was also a much more sexist king of culture back at that time. So, there was sort of like this pressure to look good and to sing amazing, but we were treated a bit like a novelty in the beginning, that was somewhat challenging. So, it was easy to sort of get notoriety and for people to be interested in interviewing you because you were like an anomaly. But, at the same time, I think that obviously the thing that has sustained my career over many, many years is the fact that I actually am a songwriter, I still have a voice, and lately my thing is production."

Lee Aaron is riding high off her new album, Diamond Baby Blues, BraveWords is cruising along with her, recently premiering the new video for “American High”.

Aaron comments, "We were excited to work again with Dan Zachary (who shot ‘Diamond Baby’) because he had a great sensibility about capturing the vibe of the band. The song 'American High' on the surface seems like a great American party tune but it's actually about the polarization of values and beliefs that is occurring everywhere in North America right now under the new administration. We love our USA neighbors and wanted to celebrate the things we treasure about America, so we incorporated iconic characters into the video like Elvis, Lady Liberty, Lincoln and Amelia Earhart. We thought there was a comic irony in actually inviting those characters to a decadent limousine party where everyone could blow off some steam and get wrecked. Serious, but funny as heck."

Guitarist Sean Kelly adds: "“My favourite part of the American High video is that it shows the genuinely fun interaction and love of rock n roll that we all share...it is a testament to Lee’s artistic vision that she is able to take the vibe of a song and perfectly manifest it visually. I really treasure my writing relationship with Lee, and American High totally captures so many of our influences while still retaining all the hallmarks of the Lee Aaron sound...big guitars and drums, and world class melodies and vocals!”

Singer, songwriter, producer, performer, mother, teacher, rock ‘n’ roll legend… Lee Aaron is wearing a lot of hats these days. With a career spanning over 35 years and still going strong, Aaron is one of Canada's most diverse artists. She proves it yet again on her new album Diamond Baby Blues, out now.

Aaron delivers a world-class vocal performance on the new album that may very well be the finest in her career. Diamond Baby Blues is a fiery collection of blues-based rockers, rock ‘n’ roll and hard-rock that pays homage to the giants of the late ’60s and ’70s music scene.

Set to perform at Wacken, Germany's biggest open air festival this summer, Sweden's, Skogsrojet Fest and a string of Canadian shows, this multi-talented songstress shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A Canadian original and a national treasure - Lee Aaron.

Tracklisting:

"Diamond Baby Blues"

"Mistreated"

"American High"

"I'm A Woman"

"Mercy"

"The Best Thing"

"Black Cat"

"Hard Road"

"In The Bedroom"

"Cut Way Back"

"You're No Good"

"My Babe"

"Diamond Baby Blues" video: