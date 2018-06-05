LEE AARON Talks Doing Cover Songs On New Album - "If You're Going To Do Them, You Might As Well Completely Deconstruct Them And Put Them Back Together, Make Them Your Own"

In a new interview with Surrey Now-Leader, Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron discussed her new album, Diamond Baby Blues, which features an even mix of original songs and cover tunes. An excerpt from the story is available below.

Lee Aaron: “There’s not a big disparity between the two, covers and orignials (on Diamond Baby Blues). My whole philisophy with covers has always been that if you’re going to do them, you might as well completely deconstruct them and put them back together, and make them your own, otherwise there’s not really a point, right.

I’ve always wanted to record the Linda Ronstadt tune ('You're No Good'), and a couple of the older blues tunes, like 'My Babe' and 'I'm A Woman', and at the 11th hour, Sean (Kelly / guitars) texted me saying, 'What do you think about doing 'Black Cat' by Janet Jackson?' and it kind of threw me. I wasn’t sure it fit in but he had this really cool idea for that riff at the beginning, which makes it sound like we’re almost launching into a Rolling Stones tune, but doesn’t. When he played me that over the phone, I was like, 'OK, I’m sold. Let's try it.'"

Singer, songwriter, producer, performer, mother, teacher, rock ‘n’ roll legend… Lee Aaron is wearing a lot of hats these days. With a career spanning over 35 years and still going strong, Aaron is one of Canada's most diverse artists. She proves it yet again on her new album Diamond Baby Blues, out now. A music video for the title track can be found below.

Aaron delivers a world-class vocal performance on the new album that may very well be the finest in her career. Diamond Baby Blues is a fiery collection of blues-based rockers, rock ‘n’ roll and hard-rock that pays homage to the giants of the late ’60s and ’70s music scene.

Set to perform at Wacken, Germany's biggest open air festival this summer, Sweden's, Skogsrojet Fest and a string of Canadian shows, this multi-talented songstress shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A Canadian original and a national treasure - Lee Aaron.

