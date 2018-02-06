LEGEND OF THE SEAGULLMEN Featuring Members Of TOOL, MASTODON Streaming Entire Debut Album

Legend Of The Seagullmen's self-titled debut, is now available to stream below. The band's debut, which includes previously released tracks "The Fogger", "Shipswreck" and title track "Legend of the Seagullmen", drops this Friday, February 8th via Dine Alone Records.

Of the album, the band has this to say, "The lore is real...This is the self-titled debut from Legend of The Seagullmen! We are the very men who have been anointed by the Seagullgod King to deliver you pure rock fury and save you from the deep dark depths. Fifty-foot mutant deep sea divers, enraged giant squid and bloodthirsty killer Orcas are on their way and nothing stands between you and a certain briny death but the Seagullmen! BOW DOWN AND FOREVER BASK IN THE GLOR OF THE SEAGULLGOD KING!"

Legend Of The Seagullmen is comprised of Tool's Danny Carey on drums, Mastodon's Brent Hinds on guitar, director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex) on guitar, David 'The Doctor' Dreyer on vocals, Zappa Meets Zappa's Peter Griffin on bass, and Chris DiGiovanni on synth, alongside the help of a few more rippers.

Joining forces to make cinematic psychedelic rock, the Seagullmen sing of ship wrecks and giant mutant squid, crafting conceptual rock 'n' roll hymns of epic proportions on their debut full-length. Pre-order the album here.

Legend Of The Seagullmen tracklisting:

"We Are The Seagullmen"

"The Fogger"

"Shipswreck"

"Curse Of The Red Tide"

"Legend Of The Seagullmen"

"The Orca"

"Rise Of The Giant"

"Ballad Of The Deep Sea Diver"

"The Fogger":