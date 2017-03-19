Legendary Drummers CARMINE And VINNY APPICE Cover BLACK SABBATH's "The Mob Rules"; Video

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young has uploaded video footage of the legendary Appice Brothers, Carmine and Vinny, covering the Black Sabbath classic "Mob Rules.







For the first time, the Appice Brothers are joining forces to record a studio album that will feature new songs as well as classic songs from their individual histories.

The brothers, who have worked with artists such as Black Sabbath, Dio, Ozzy Osbourne, Rod Stewart, Blue Murder and more, chose to work with PledgeMusic because they are the frontrunner for direct-to-fan platforms, and they want to bring their fans into this project on a personal level.

"This is very exciting for us! We are reaching out to you, our fans, to help us get this album recorded - as Ringo said, "We'll get by with a little help from our friends." This will be a great sounding, spine-shaking, rhythmic foundation with giant melodic guitars and blazing vocals and melodies that will tear it all up!"

Legendary rock drummer, Carmine Appice (Ozzy Osbourne, Rod Stewart, Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, and Jeff Beck to name a few), has enjoyed an amazing almost 50-year career as a rock star, music educator, author, and rock pioneer. He is widely considered to be one of the most accomplished showmen in rock. Carmine is the recipient of numerous awards including Modern Drummer Hall of Fame, Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame, and dozens of gold and platinum selling records. He co- wrote such monster selling hits as "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "Young Turks". He has broken new ground in every aspect of his career - as a performer, as a teacher, and as a writer, he continues to inspire drummers and listeners throughout the world with his originality and his unwavering dedication to the art of drumming. In May 2016, Carmine released his autobiography, Stick It!: My Life of Sex, Drums and Rock 'n' Roll (Chicago Review Press).

Vinny Appice's unique, powerful drumming is marked not by his performances with a single group, but by his flawless musical contributions and drumming to an extensive list of rock and roll icons like Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Heaven & Hell, Rick Derringer, John Lennon and more! A consummate performer and drummer, Vinny is also a brilliant clinician, performing clinics and master classes all across the globe, as well as making appearances in films and television. Vinny can be heard on rock classic albums like Black Sabbath's Mob Rules and Dio's Holy Diver and The Last in Line.

The Appice Brothers have some very special offerings for those that pre-order the record. "We have put together a great list of items from the making of the album itself, to drum related items and a lot more things! We are looking forward to completing a killer album for you and we thank you all for your continued support!"

Find out more and pre-order the record at this location.