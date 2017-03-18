Legendary Rock ‘N’ Roller CHUCK BERRY Dead At 90

According to various news outlets, legendary guitarist and original rock ‘n’ roller Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

ABC News reports that St. Charles County, MS police said they responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 PM. Inside the home, first responders found an unresponsive man, but despite immediately administering lifesaving techniques, the 90-year-old man could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 PM.

Berry was planning to release a new album this year, titled Chuck, which would have been his first new album in 38 years.

Berry is known for his hits “Maybellene”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “Rock And Roll Music”, and “Johnny B. Goode”.