ARTE Concert has uploaded footage of Legion Of The Damned's full set from Summer Breeze 2019, which took in Dinkelsbühl, Germany in August. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Warhounds Of Hades"

"Son Of The Jackal"

"Palace Of Sin"

"Bleed For Me"

"Slaves Of The Southern Cross"

"The Widow's Breed"

"Pray And Suffer"

"Doom Priest"

"Dark Coronation"

"Legion Of The Damned"