LEPROUS Discuss Pitfalls Album Artwork; Video Trailer
October 2, 2019, 14 minutes ago
Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have released a new trailer for their upcoming studio album, Pitfalls, out on October 25 worldwide via InsideOutMusic. Watch below:
Pitfalls was recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting from Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.
Pitfalls will be available as limited Mediabook CD with two bonus tracks (“Golden Prayers” and the Massive Attack cover “Angel”), as Standard Jewelcase CD and as Gatefold 2LP on 180gr. vinyl with the album on CD as bonus (in Europe!) and an Etching on the D-Side. Next to the unlimited black vinyl version, Pitfalls will also be available in the following limited coloured editions:
- Clear 2LP: 200x copies (IOM Webshop Europe)
- White 2LP: 400x copies (IOM Webshop & CM Distro Europe)
- Transparent Red 2LP: 200x copies (O-Merch Bandshop)
- Dark Green 2LP: 200x (Band on tour)
- Smoke 2LP: 200x copies (Laser’s Edge)
- Golden 2LP: 200x copies (CM US Onlineshop)
The album’s pre-order in its various formats starts today, here.
Pitfalls tracklisting:
"Below"
"I Lose Hope"
"Observe The Train"
"By My Throne"
"Alleviate"
"At The Bottom"
"Distant Bells"
"Foreigner"
"The Sky Is Red"
“Alleviate” video:
"Below" video:
Upon release of Pitfalls, Leprous will be heading out on a comprehensive European headlining tour together with The Ocean and Port Noir. Tour dates below.
November (with The Ocean & Port Noir):
1 - Esch, Luxembourg - Rockhal
2 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Hedon
3 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
4 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
5 - Köln, Germany - Kantine
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
8 - London, UK - ULU
9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza
12 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
13 - Lyon, France - CCO
14 - Biarritz, France - Atabal
15 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
16 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
18 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry
19 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz
20 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis
22 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
November
28 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
29 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken
30 - Hamar, Norway - Festiviteten
December (with Amorphis, Soilwork & The Ocean):
5 - Turku, Finland - Logomo
6 - Rauha, Finland - Saimaa Areena
7 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
Lineup:
Robin Ognedal - guitar
Baard Kolstad - drums
Einar Solberg - vocals/synth
Simen Børven - bass
Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar