LEPROUS Launch "The Sky Is Red" Drum Playthrough Video

Continuing the promotional campaign for their current album Pitfalls, Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have released a drum playthrough video for the most epic track on the album, “The Sky Is Red”. Check it out below.

Drummer Baard Kolstad comments: “I always like to do full honest video playthroughs of certain Leprous songs after the different album recording processes. A nice way to share details and a different kind of energy for the listener/viewer. There’s no secret that 'The Sky Is Red' is a tough one and after 27 shows playing it live, it’s interesting to see how the interpretation of the song and performance has evolved and changed.”

Pitfalls was recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting from Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto. Order here.

Pitfalls tracklisting:

"Below"

"I Lose Hope"

"Observe The Train"

"By My Throne"

"Alleviate"

"At The Bottom"

"Distant Bells"

"Foreigner"

"The Sky Is Red"

Leprous are kicking off their next European tour with support by Klone fom France and fellow Norwegians Maraton this weekend in Dortmund, Germany.

The band checked in as follows: “The shows and response of the 1st leg of the Pitfalls European tour was mind-blowing, and we had some of the greatest moments of our career. There was no doubt we needed to play way more territories and countries for this album than “only 4 weeks”, so here we go again, with a full production, headlining for 3 more weeks in several new countries that never have seen the new live show. Klone and Maraton as guests! We cannot wait!"

Lineup:

Robin Ognedal - guitar

Baard Kolstad - drums

Einar Solberg - vocals/synth

Simen Børven - bass

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar