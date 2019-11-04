LEPROUS - Pitfalls Track-By-Track Video Streaming

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have released their new studio album, Pitfalls, via InsideOutMusic. A new track-by-track video can be seen below:

Pitfalls was recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting from Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto. Order here.

Pitfalls tracklisting:

"Below"

"I Lose Hope"

"Observe The Train"

"By My Throne"

"Alleviate"

"At The Bottom"

"Distant Bells"

"Foreigner"

"The Sky Is Red"

"The Sky Is Red":

"Distant Bells":

“Alleviate” video:

"Below" video:

Leprous are out on a comprehensive European headlining tour with The Ocean and Port Noir. Tour dates below.

November (with The Ocean & Port Noir):

4 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

5 - Köln, Germany - Kantine

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

8 - London, UK - ULU

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

12 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

13 - Lyon, France - CCO

14 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

15 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

18 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

19 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz

20 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

22 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

November

28 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

29 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

30 - Hamar, Norway - Festiviteten

December (with Amorphis, Soilwork & The Ocean):

5 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

6 - Rauha, Finland - Saimaa Areena

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

Lineup:

Robin Ognedal - guitar

Baard Kolstad - drums

Einar Solberg - vocals/synth

Simen Børven - bass

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar