LEPROUS - Pitfalls Track-By-Track Video Streaming
November 4, 2019, an hour ago
Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have released their new studio album, Pitfalls, via InsideOutMusic. A new track-by-track video can be seen below:
Pitfalls was recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting from Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto. Order here.
Pitfalls tracklisting:
"Below"
"I Lose Hope"
"Observe The Train"
"By My Throne"
"Alleviate"
"At The Bottom"
"Distant Bells"
"Foreigner"
"The Sky Is Red"
"The Sky Is Red":
"Distant Bells":
“Alleviate” video:
"Below" video:
Leprous are out on a comprehensive European headlining tour with The Ocean and Port Noir. Tour dates below.
November (with The Ocean & Port Noir):
4 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
5 - Köln, Germany - Kantine
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
8 - London, UK - ULU
9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza
12 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
13 - Lyon, France - CCO
14 - Biarritz, France - Atabal
15 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
16 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
18 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry
19 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz
20 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis
22 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
November
28 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
29 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken
30 - Hamar, Norway - Festiviteten
December (with Amorphis, Soilwork & The Ocean):
5 - Turku, Finland - Logomo
6 - Rauha, Finland - Saimaa Areena
7 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
Lineup:
Robin Ognedal - guitar
Baard Kolstad - drums
Einar Solberg - vocals/synth
Simen Børven - bass
Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar