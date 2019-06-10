LEVERAGE Live Performance To Stream Online This Afternoon

Frontiers Music Srl will be streaming a performance from Finnish heavy rockers, Leverage, today (Monday, June 10) at 1 PM, EST/6 PM, GMT/7 PM CET/8 PM, EET. Tune in via the label's official Facebook page.

Leverage released their new album Determinus, back in April via Frontiers. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Burn Love Burn"

"Wind Of Morrigan"

"Tiger"

"Red Moon Over Sonora" (album version)

"Mephistocrate"

"Afterworld’s Disciple"

"When We Were Young"

"Heaven’s No Place For Us"

"Hand Of God"

"Rollerball"

"Troy"

“Wind Of Morrigan” video:

"Burn Love Burn" lyric video:

Lineup:

Kimmo Blom - vocals

Mikko Salovaara - guitars

Tuomas Heikkinen - guitars

Sami Norrbacka - bass

Valtteri Revonkorpi - drums

Marko Niskala - keyboards