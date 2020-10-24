LIE IN RUINS Launch New Track - "(Becoming) One With The Aether"

Finland's Lie In Ruins have premiered a brand new track off their forthcoming album, Floating In Timeless Streams. The song, "(Becoming) One With The Aether", can be heard below.

Dark Descent Records will release Floating In Timeless Streams on November 20th on CD, digital and vinyl. Pre-order the album here.

Lie In Ruins will unleash their most intense release to date with Floating In Timeless Streams. Throughout these eight hellish tracks, Lie In Ruins twists their cavernous sound into new, more violent forms.

Six years after Lie In Ruins' last full-length (2014's Towards Divine Death), Floating In Timeless Streams sees a more streamlined approach from the band. A departure from the 70+ minute onslaught of Towards Divine Death, Floating In Timeless Streams delivers a more calculated attack, clocking in at 41 lethal minutes.

Floating In Timeless Streams continues to highlight the tremendous guitar work of Roni Ärling and Tuomas Kulmala, their mastery backed by new addition of Corpsessed drummer Jussi-Pekka Manner. The album is rounded out by the tormented and guttural vocals of Roni Sahari (Desolate Shrine).

Tracklisting:

"Earth Shall Mourn"

"Spectral Realms Of Fornication"

"(Becoming) One With The Aether"

"Drowned"

"The Path"

"Descending Further"

"Suffocating Darkness"

"Where Mountains Sleep"

"Spectral Realms Of Fornication":