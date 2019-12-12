LIFE OF AGONY And STATIC-X To Embark On The Agony & The X-Stasy European Co-Headline Tour

Life Of Agony (pictured above) will join forces with Static-X for a string of European co-headline dates in August. Tickets on sale tomorrow, Friday, December 13, at 10 AM, CET, here.

The Agony & The X-Stasy Summer 2020 dates:

August

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

7 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

(Photo - Gino DePinto)