LIFE OF AGONY And STATIC-X To Embark On The Agony & The X-Stasy European Co-Headline Tour
December 12, 2019, an hour ago
Life Of Agony (pictured above) will join forces with Static-X for a string of European co-headline dates in August. Tickets on sale tomorrow, Friday, December 13, at 10 AM, CET, here.
The Agony & The X-Stasy Summer 2020 dates:
August
4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
7 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
12 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
(Photo - Gino DePinto)