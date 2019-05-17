LIFE OF AGONY Perform New Song "Empty Hole" In NYC; Video Streaming

On May 10, Life Of Agony premiered their new song, "Empty Hole", for audiences at Playstation Theater in New York City. Watch the video below. The track will be included on the band's new album, The Sound Of Scars, coming soon via Napalm Records.

Life Of Agony tracked their sixth studio album, The Sound Of Scars, with esteemed producer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System Of A Down) at her recording studio Studio Divine in Ashland, Oregon. Additional recording took place at various studios in New York. Sylvia Massy also handles mixing duties for the album. The Sound Of Scars is expected to drop this fall. Watch an album trailer below.

“Sylvia has a deep understanding of what this band is all about and we’ve wanted to work with her for a very, very long time,” says bassist Alan Robert. “Especially, since this is a concept album continuing the story of River Runs Red, we’re extremely grateful to have her on board to help capture the darkness, raw emotion and heaviness of the new material.”

“Life Of Agony began boldly over 25 years ago with its hard musical discourse into the human condition, a darkly hued story which continues to evolve today,” explains Sylvia Massy. “This is a unique band with a remarkable history of personal discovery - a phoenix tale of flight, fire and resurrection. This month we begin again to record the latest chapter. I am excited to be the witness to the creation of the new Life Of Agony album!”

The Sound Of Scars marks the first Life Of Agony album with new drummer Veronica Bellino, who joined the group last January and performed all-year long on LOA’s highly successful Rise Of The Underground tour. Bellino is best known for her work with Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Jeff Beck, DMC, Richie Sambora/Orianthi, and Carmine Appice/Slamm.

Besides work on the album, Life Of Agony has already announced a handful of dates for 2019, including Wacken Open Air Festival in Germany on August 2, and Rhein Riot Festival in Cologne, Germany with Body Count on August 3.

(Photo - Tess Wiegerinck)