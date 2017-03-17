LIFE OF AGONY Release A History Of Agony, Part Two: The Music (Video)

Reactivated Brooklyn-based hard rock legends, Life Of Agony, will release their new album, A Place Where There's No More Pain, next month via Napalm Records. The label recently launched a new video series, entitled A History Of Agony, with Part 2 now available. Watch Parts 1 and 2 below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Life Of Agony recently released a video for “A Place Where There’s No More Pain”, the title track from their upcoming Napalm Records debut. The video was directed by Leigh Brooks of Firebelly Films and was shot predominately in Hamburg, Germany with a few shots from the London show on LOA’s recent European tour.

"We were looking to capture the raw energy of our live show with the new video for “A Place Where There's No More Pain”, says bassist Alan Robert. "As a longtime LOA fan, Director Leigh Brooks instantly knew exactly what we were going for. He's been a fan since the early nineties and we finally met at the Electric Ballroom gig in London last year. He shot that show and we immediately became friends. He's a super talented guy with great vision and a deep passion for this band. He and his crew got pretty banged up shooting this one (laughs). They got right in the pit with their equipment - the poor guys! Leigh was one of the very first people outside of the band to hear the new music and he was completely psyched to be involved."

A Place Where There's No More Pain will be released on April 28th. Pre-order the album in various bundles here.

Tracklisting:

“Meet My Maker”

“Right This Wrong”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

“Dead Speak Kindly”

“A New Low”

“World Gone Mad”

“Bag Of Bones”

“Walking Catastrophe”

“Song For The Abused”

“Little Spots Of You”

Life Of Agony live:

April

27 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

May

12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

13 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

31 - Lyon, France - CCO

June

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Penelope

August

9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival

(Photo - Tania Gomez)