LIFE OF AGONY Release Video Trailer For September UK Tour
June 30, 2017, an hour ago
Life Of Agony have released a video trailer for their upcoming UK dates, taking place in September. Prior to the UK dates, the band will perform a streaming of European concerts in August. Find the UK tour trailer and a list of all upcoming shows below.
August
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival
13 - Kortryjik, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
16 - Munster, Germany - Jovel
17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Sumemr Breeze Festival
18 - Essen, Germany - Turock Festival
20 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
25 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
September
15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
16 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
18 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
19 - Newcastle, UK - Institute
20 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage
21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2
23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom