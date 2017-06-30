LIFE OF AGONY Release Video Trailer For September UK Tour

Life Of Agony have released a video trailer for their upcoming UK dates, taking place in September. Prior to the UK dates, the band will perform a streaming of European concerts in August. Find the UK tour trailer and a list of all upcoming shows below.

August

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

13 - Kortryjik, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

16 - Munster, Germany - Jovel

17 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Sumemr Breeze Festival

18 - Essen, Germany - Turock Festival

20 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

25 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

September

15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

18 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

19 - Newcastle, UK - Institute

20 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom