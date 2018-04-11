LIGHT THE TORCH – Revival Enters Billboard, Canadian Charts

Light The Torch's new album Revival has arrived and has made quite a splash on the charts.

With almost 5,000 units sold first week, it's a great start for what's expected to be a big year for the band.

The Los Angeles, CA group — Howard Jones (vocals), Francesco Artusato (guitar), and Ryan Wombacher (bass) — drew from five years together as Devil You Know to forge a wholly distinct path. Amidst myriad struggles, they returned from the brink under a new name.

Francesco Artusato and Ryan Wombacher perform "Calm Before The Storm" in the playthrough video below:

Revival is available to order here. The album artwork, pictured below, was designed by Artusato.

Revival tracklisting:

"Die Alone"

"The God I Deserve"

"Calm Before The Storm"

"Raise The Dead"

"The Safety Of Disbelief"

"Virus"

"The Great Divide"

"The Bitter End"

"Lost In The Fire"

"The Sound Of Violence"

"Pull My Heart Out"

"Judas Convention"

"Calm Before The Storm":

"Die Alone" video:

"Die Alone" guitar/bass playthrough video:

Trailers: