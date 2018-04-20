LIGHT THIS CITY Announces Summer West Coast Tour With GYGAX

Light This City has announced a West Coast tour with labelmates Gygax for late June into July. The Terminal Bloom West Coast Tour begins June 22nd in San Diego, then hits Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and the final show hits Sacramento on July 1st.

Light This City will be delivering songs from their upcoming fifth LP, Terminal Bloom, which sees release May 25th through Creator-Destructor Records, who also released Gygax's recent second LP, Second Edition, in March.

Dates:

June

22 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

23 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Viper Room

28 – Seattle, WA – Highline

30 – Portland, OR – Paris Theatre

July

1 – Sacramento, CA – On The Y

Bay Area melodic death metal act Light This City has released details on their impending fifth LP, and first in a decade, Terminal Bloom, set for release on May 25th through drummer Ben Murray's Creator-Destructor Records.

Light This City has returned with ten blazing tracks that capture the band's tendency towards extreme melody and intensity, honoring the Swedish sound of the '90s. Having spent the past decade performing and touring in numerous other bands, the five members of Light This City have only honed and shaped their skills and musicianship since their 2008-released Stormchaser.

Terminal Bloom was recorded from December 2017 through February 2018 with Zack Ohren, who handled the band's previous four full-length albums, at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, California, and features vibrant cover artwork by Tony Midi.

Tracklisting:

"Reality In Disarray"

"A Grotesque Reflection"

"Dormant Tide"

"Terminal Bloom"

"Death Downwind"

"Agents Of Fate"

"Extinguished"

"The Wake Of My Will"

"Neverlanding"

"Wildheart"

A teaser video for the first new album from Light This City in ten years can be seen below. It shows the reactivated outfit in the studio, leaking the very first traces of the anxiously awaited record.

Light This City is:

Laura Nichol - vocals

Ben Murray - drums

Ryan Hansen - lead guitar

Steve Hoffman - rhythm guitar

Jon Frost - bass